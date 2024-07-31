Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $18.25 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.25 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.25 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Bally’s in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

NYSE BALY opened at $17.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Bally’s has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $698.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.45.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($2.48). Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 36.63% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $618.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. Bally’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bally’s will post -8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,910,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,684,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,744,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,875,000 after purchasing an additional 93,681 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 68,700 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

