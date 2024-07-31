Banana Gun Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $167.93 Million (BANANA)

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Banana Gun token can now be purchased for $52.15 or 0.00078913 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Banana Gun has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. Banana Gun has a market cap of $167.93 million and $36.76 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Banana Gun

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,220,000 tokens. Banana Gun’s official website is bananagun.io. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot.

Banana Gun Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,900,000 with 3,220,000 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 56.25927545 USD and is down -2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $46,260,018.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banana Gun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banana Gun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

