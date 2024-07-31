Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.69.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BANC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Banc of California from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens lowered their price target on Banc of California from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Banc of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Banc of California from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Banc of California by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 571,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,669,000 after buying an additional 402,498 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth $1,303,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Banc of California by 510.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 66,739 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Banc of California by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 628,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,447,000 after buying an additional 114,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at $1,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California stock opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.14. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $492.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.42 million. Banc of California had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.01%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

