Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.69.
A number of analysts have recently commented on BANC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Banc of California from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens lowered their price target on Banc of California from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Banc of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Banc of California from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.
Banc of California stock opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.14. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $492.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.42 million. Banc of California had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.01%.
Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.
