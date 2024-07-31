Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Receives $33.32 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.32.
Several analysts have recently commented on CIB shares. Bank of America began coverage on Bancolombia in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bancolombia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.
Shares of CIB opened at $32.60 on Friday. Bancolombia has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Bancolombia had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 17.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bancolombia will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.898 per share. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is currently 53.77%.
Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.
