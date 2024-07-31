Bank of America Increases Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Price Target to $13.00

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LADR. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LADR

Ladder Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $12.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.07. Ladder Capital has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 88.41 and a current ratio of 88.40.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $71.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ladder Capital will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ladder Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ladder Capital by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,234,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,043,000 after acquiring an additional 28,602 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Ladder Capital by 6.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,328,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,431,000 after acquiring an additional 397,817 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ladder Capital by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,405,000 after acquiring an additional 62,633 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Ladder Capital by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,051,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,619,000 after acquiring an additional 293,615 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ladder Capital by 137.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,494 shares during the period. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.