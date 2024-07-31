Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Short Interest Down 14.8% in July

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFHGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the June 30th total of 79,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 762,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BRFH stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.78. The company had a trading volume of 31,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,298. The company has a market capitalization of $55.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.47. Barfresh Food Group has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88.

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFHGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 26.71% and a negative return on equity of 121.51%. The business had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Barfresh Food Group stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFHFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Barfresh Food Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.

