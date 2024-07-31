Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,370.91% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. On average, analysts expect Bausch Health Companies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BHC stock opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $11.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BHC shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

