Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,370.91% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. On average, analysts expect Bausch Health Companies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Bausch Health Companies Price Performance
BHC stock opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $11.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.77.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bausch Health Companies
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bausch Health Companies
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.