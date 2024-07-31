Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cable One by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cable One by 87.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cable One by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Cable One by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cable One

In other Cable One news, Director Wallace R. Weitz purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $369.98 per share, with a total value of $369,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,958.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CABO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $590.83.

Cable One Trading Down 0.3 %

Cable One stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $408.73. 4,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,048. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.62. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.68 and a twelve month high of $741.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $8.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by ($2.67). The company had revenue of $404.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.79 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 15.50%. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

