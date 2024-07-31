Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Guess? at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GES. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Guess? in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Guess? by 405.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Guess? by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Guess? in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Guess? from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Guess? Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE GES opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.65. Guess?, Inc. has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.92.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $591.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.64 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Stories

