BCE (BCE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect BCE to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. BCE has set its FY24 guidance at $2.99 to $3.15 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. BCE had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. On average, analysts expect BCE to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. BCE has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $43.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.738 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 201.39%.

BCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC raised BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

