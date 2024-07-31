Beazer Homes USA (BZH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Beazer Homes USA to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.88 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Beazer Homes USA’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Beazer Homes USA to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.16. Beazer Homes USA has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.58. The company has a current ratio of 13.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BZH. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

In other news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,462 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $413,687.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,043,376.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $414,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,819 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,701,028.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,762 shares of company stock worth $1,252,898 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.99% of the company's stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

