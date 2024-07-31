Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $40.69, but opened at $44.32. Benchmark Electronics shares last traded at $41.53, with a volume of 10,234 shares.

The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on BHE shares. Fox Advisors cut Benchmark Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti cut Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $394,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,498.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $394,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,498.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arvind Kamal sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $30,051.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,809.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $688,374. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHE. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Up 4.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

