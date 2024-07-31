Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

BERY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $64.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $69.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.37. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

In other news, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at $262,216.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at $262,216.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,492,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 74.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 46,379 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,774,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 131,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 9,483 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

