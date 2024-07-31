BGSF (BGSF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. BGSF had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $68.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.50 million.

Shares of NYSE:BGSF opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. BGSF has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $90.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.61.

In other BGSF news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. bought 4,329 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $31,038.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,640.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. bought 4,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $31,038.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,869 shares in the company, valued at $529,640.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John R. Barnett bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $40,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 16,338 shares of company stock worth $111,762. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

