BGSF (BGSF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. BGSF had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $68.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.50 million.
BGSF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:BGSF opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. BGSF has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $90.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.61.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BGSF
About BGSF
BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BGSF
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Invest Like Congress: 2 ETFs to Add to Your Watchlist
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- AI Boom or Bubble? Strategies for Success in a Volatile Sector
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Soars Over 50% on Bold Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.