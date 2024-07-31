Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Short Interest Update

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the June 30th total of 5,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price target on Bionano Genomics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Bionano Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of BNGO stock remained flat at $0.63 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 682,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,103. Bionano Genomics has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 129.31% and a negative net margin of 605.26%. The company had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Bionano Genomics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bionano Genomics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Bionano Genomics by 532.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 549,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 462,887 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight DNA.

