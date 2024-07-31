Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the June 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Birks Group
Birks Group Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Birks Group
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Birks Group stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.09% of Birks Group worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Birks Group Company Profile
Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Birks Group
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.