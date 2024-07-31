Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the June 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Birks Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Birks Group

BGI traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.51. The company had a trading volume of 24,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,898. Birks Group has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $5.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Birks Group stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.09% of Birks Group worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

