Bitcoin (BTC) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $66,054.76 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,303.51 billion and approximately $27.88 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $423.58 or 0.00641261 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00045136 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00077596 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000145 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,733,737 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.