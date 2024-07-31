Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $24.10

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 30th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00048457 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00040806 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00014526 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

