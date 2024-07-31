BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the June 30th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 37,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 681,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 294,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 34,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE MYN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.51. The company had a trading volume of 407,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,900. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $10.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0442 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.