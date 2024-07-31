BMO Capital Markets Increases Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$16.00

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 31.80% from the company’s current price.

SES has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.97.

SES traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.14. The company had a trading volume of 383,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,857. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$6.64 and a twelve month high of C$12.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.27.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo acquired 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,176.00. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,176.00. Also, Senior Officer Corey Ray Higham acquired 208,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.58 per share, with a total value of C$2,419,504.05. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 323,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,369. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

