Booking (BKNG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $39.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.60 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Booking to post $179 EPS for the current fiscal year and $207 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Booking Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,720.99 on Wednesday. Booking has a 1 year low of $2,733.04 and a 1 year high of $4,144.32. The stock has a market cap of $126.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,885.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,690.60.

Booking Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,056.31.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

