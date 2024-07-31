Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.090-7.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Boston Properties also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.80 to $1.82 EPS.

Boston Properties Price Performance

BXP traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $72.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,752,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,752. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.59 and a 200-day moving average of $63.54. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $50.64 and a fifty-two week high of $73.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 321.31%.

BXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BXP

About Boston Properties

(Get Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.