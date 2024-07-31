Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80 to $1.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78. Boston Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.090-7.150 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.60.

NYSE BXP traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, hitting $72.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,752,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,752. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $50.64 and a 52-week high of $73.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.61, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 321.31%.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

