BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

BP has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years. BP has a dividend payout ratio of 34.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BP to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.1%.

NYSE BP traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,427,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,628,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. BP has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $40.84. The stock has a market cap of $98.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.57.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. BP had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $47.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BP will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BP from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of BP from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BP from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.23.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

