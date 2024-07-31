Brian Thurston Acquires 125,000 Shares of Interra Copper Corp. (CNSX:IMCX) Stock

Interra Copper Corp. (CNSX:IMCX – Get Free Report) Director Brian Thurston purchased 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $15,000.00.

Interra Copper Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds 100% interest in the Thane gold, copper, and silver property that covers an area of 50,904 acres and located in Quesnel Terrane.

