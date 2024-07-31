Brightcove (BCOV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Brightcove has set its FY 2024 guidance at -0.100–0.050 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at -0.050–0.030 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $50.48 million during the quarter.

Brightcove Stock Performance

BCOV opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. Brightcove has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $4.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company's solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

