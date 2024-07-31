Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BRX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.35.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $26.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.75 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

