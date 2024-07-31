Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) PT Raised to $28.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Compass Point from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Compass Point’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.35.

BRX stock opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $26.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.60.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.75 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 360,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

