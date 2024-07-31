Brokerages Set Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target at $6.79

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.79.
LPRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Open Lending
Institutional Trading of Open Lending
Open Lending Stock Performance
LPRO stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $757.92 million, a P/E ratio of 57.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.38. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 13.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Open Lending had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $30.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Open Lending Company Profile
Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Open Lending
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.