Brokerages Set Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) PT at C$7.43

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upgraded Real Matters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Real Matters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Real Matters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other Real Matters news, Director Karen Lynne Martin bought 8,000 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,514.40. 4.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Real Matters stock opened at C$7.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$528.22 million, a P/E ratio of -59.30, a P/E/G ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.71. Real Matters has a 12-month low of C$4.43 and a 12-month high of C$7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.13.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

