Brokers Issue Forecasts for Indivior PLC’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:INDV)

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Indivior in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 25th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Indivior’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Indivior’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INDV. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Indivior in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Indivior from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Indivior Trading Up 4.7 %

INDV opened at $13.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Indivior has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,365.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average is $17.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Indivior in the second quarter worth $188,000. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Indivior in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Indivior in the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Indivior during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Indivior during the 1st quarter worth approximately $641,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

