Brokers Issue Forecasts for Indivior PLC’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:INDV)

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2024

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDVFree Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Indivior in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 25th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Indivior’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Indivior’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INDV. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Indivior in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Indivior from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INDV

Indivior Trading Up 4.7 %

INDV opened at $13.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Indivior has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,365.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average is $17.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Indivior in the second quarter worth $188,000. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Indivior in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Indivior in the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Indivior during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Indivior during the 1st quarter worth approximately $641,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Indivior Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV)

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.