Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.68). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE BIP opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $35.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 100.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BIP

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.