Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO) Insider Karl Siegling Buys 92,717 Shares

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO – Get Free Report) insider Karl Siegling acquired 92,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.72 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of A$159,380.52 ($104,170.28).

Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 11th, Karl Siegling acquired 12,808 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.82 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of A$23,348.98 ($15,260.77).

On Tuesday, June 25th, Karl Siegling acquired 13,520 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.72 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of A$23,267.92 ($15,207.79).

On Monday, June 17th, Karl Siegling purchased 81,191 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.73 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of A$140,785.19 ($92,016.47).

On Friday, May 31st, Karl Siegling purchased 1,744 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.71 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of A$2,985.73 ($1,951.46).

On Wednesday, May 29th, Karl Siegling purchased 11,694 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.71 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of A$19,938.27 ($13,031.55).

On Tuesday, May 21st, Karl Siegling purchased 30,531 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.70 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of A$51,841.64 ($33,883.42).

On Thursday, May 16th, Karl Siegling purchased 23,026 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.72 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of A$39,535.64 ($25,840.29).

On Monday, May 13th, Karl Siegling purchased 28,314 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.73 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of A$48,898.28 ($31,959.66).

Cadence Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.50.

About Cadence Opportunities Fund

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited invests in securities listed in Australia and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

