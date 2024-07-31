California Water Service Group (CWT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

Shares of CWT opened at $53.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $54.85. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.48.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CWT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on California Water Service Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $29,559.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,916.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $82,815.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,241.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $29,559.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,916.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,764 shares of company stock worth $141,785. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About California Water Service Group

(Get Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.