Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $34.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital City Bank Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

Shares of CCBG opened at $35.57 on Monday. Capital City Bank Group has a 1-year low of $25.45 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The company has a market cap of $602.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCBG. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 22.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

