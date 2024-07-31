Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) (NYSEARCA:CGIB) Plans $0.06 Dividend

Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) (NYSEARCA:CGIB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0566 per share on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) Stock Performance

Shares of CGIB remained flat at $25.30 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,839. Capital Group International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $25.31.

