Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Plans Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEARCA:CGHM)

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CGHM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.46. The stock had a trading volume of 10,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,284. Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.06.

