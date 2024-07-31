Cardlytics (CDLX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Cardlytics to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Cardlytics has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.61 million for the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.36% and a negative net margin of 55.23%. On average, analysts expect Cardlytics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

In related news, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 43,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $373,065.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,334,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Cardlytics news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 5,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $47,350.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,593 shares in the company, valued at $624,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 86,742 shares of company stock valued at $735,905 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company's stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Cardlytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

