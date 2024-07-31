Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the June 30th total of 13,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Catalyst Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ:CLST opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.13. Catalyst Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($3.06) million for the quarter. Catalyst Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 5.35%.
Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
