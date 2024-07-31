Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the June 30th total of 13,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Catalyst Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CLST opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.13. Catalyst Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Catalyst Bancorp alerts:

Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($3.06) million for the quarter. Catalyst Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 5.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Catalyst Bancorp Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Catalyst Bancorp stock. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLST Free Report ) by 255.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,321 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.80% of Catalyst Bancorp worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.