Celanese (CE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.83 per share for the quarter. Celanese has set its Q2 2024 guidance at 2.600-3.000 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Celanese to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CE opened at $139.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Celanese has a 12 month low of $110.76 and a 12 month high of $172.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 15.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Celanese from $167.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.75.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

