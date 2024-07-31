Centerra Gold (CGAU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $305.88 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Centerra Gold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CGAU opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

