Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives $64.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.88.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $52.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.89 and a 200-day moving average of $80.10. The stock has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

