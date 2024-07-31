Chipotle Mexican Grill Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 65,544 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 22% compared to the average daily volume of 53,807 call options.

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,270.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.19. 15,322,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,398,376. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.10. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

