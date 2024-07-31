Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.17% of Chord Energy worth $86,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHRD. Boston Partners increased its stake in Chord Energy by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 630,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,815,000 after buying an additional 212,463 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Chord Energy by 40.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 524,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,525,000 after acquiring an additional 151,218 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Chord Energy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,402,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,114,000 after purchasing an additional 138,957 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chord Energy by 847.8% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,851,000 after acquiring an additional 124,714 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth $16,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Chord Energy stock traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $172.48. The stock had a trading volume of 114,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,489. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01. Chord Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $148.32 and a 1 year high of $190.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.87 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $2.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $11.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHRD shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $226.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.78.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

