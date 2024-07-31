Church & Dwight Co., Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2838 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%.

Church & Dwight has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 28 years. Church & Dwight has a payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Church & Dwight to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $97.98. 3,040,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.52. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.44.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHD. Truist Financial upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.28.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,735.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $9,243,014.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,735.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,346 shares of company stock worth $19,465,948. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

