Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Sets New 52-Week High at $773.95

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $773.95 and last traded at $767.19, with a volume of 19003 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $766.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTAS. Barclays increased their price objective on Cintas from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $667.00 to $798.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $775.00 price target (up previously from $750.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $749.00.

Get Cintas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cintas

Cintas Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $709.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $667.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $77.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Shares of Cintas are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 37.29%.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total transaction of $1,589,839.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,452 shares in the company, valued at $24,083,425.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,441. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.