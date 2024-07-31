Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Short Interest Down 6.6% in July

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the June 30th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.9 days. Currently, 14.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 2,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $72,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,261,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,929,374.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Clearfield by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 830,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,784,000 after buying an additional 456,879 shares during the period. ACK Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield during the fourth quarter worth about $13,025,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Clearfield by 1,247.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 210,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,128,000 after buying an additional 195,082 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in Clearfield during the fourth quarter worth about $5,148,000. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield during the fourth quarter worth about $4,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLFD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearfield to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearfield presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLFD

Clearfield Price Performance

Shares of CLFD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.39. The stock had a trading volume of 168,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,693. Clearfield has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average is $33.22. The firm has a market cap of $603.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $36.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 million. Clearfield had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. Clearfield’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.