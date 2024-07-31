Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.90

Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Colefax Group’s previous dividend of $2.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Colefax Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Colefax Group stock opened at GBX 848 ($10.91) on Wednesday. Colefax Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 620 ($7.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 917 ($11.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £52.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 994.19 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 859.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 788.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.95.

About Colefax Group

Colefax Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, marketing, distribution, and retailing of furnishing fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings, upholstered furniture, and related products in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Product and Decorating.

