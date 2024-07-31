Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.90

Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Colefax Group’s previous dividend of $2.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Colefax Group Stock Down 0.8 %
Colefax Group stock opened at GBX 848 ($10.91) on Wednesday. Colefax Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 620 ($7.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 917 ($11.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £52.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 994.19 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 859.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 788.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.95.
About Colefax Group
