Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (CCU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $796.75 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Compañía Cervecerías Unidas to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CCU stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.03. 7,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,667. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average of $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $16.96.

CCU has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.60 to $13.70 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.21.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

