CompoSecure (CMPO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect CompoSecure to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. CompoSecure has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $104.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.20 million. On average, analysts expect CompoSecure to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CMPO stock opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.35. CompoSecure has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $8.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMPO. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CompoSecure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.71.

In other CompoSecure news, Director Michele Logan sold 2,968,065 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $19,292,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,388.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CompoSecure news, major shareholder Llr Equity Partners Iv, L.P. sold 4,752,150 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $30,888,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michele Logan sold 2,968,065 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $19,292,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,388.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

